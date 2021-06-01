Stan's RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under power rankings: Who is most likely to win.

We're nearing the business end of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under on Stan.

Sure, we'd of been here earlier, if it wasn't for that controversial elimination-then-return, but I digress.

Episode five saw the Reading Challenge, which encourages the queens to explicitly cut each other down rather than just implicity as per, before the main challenge of creating a marketing a yeast spread.

This show, folks.

The runway theme was finest Sheila in the bush, which saw political statements, butterflies and the iocnic Kath Day-Knight, of course.

Watch: The Down Under queens. Post continues below video.

Most of the seven remaining queens did fine. But there are standouts emerging, so please, let me introduce you to our current Drag Race Down Under power rankings:

Eliminated: Etcetera Etcetera.

Image: Stan.