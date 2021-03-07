From Coco Jumbo to 'Karen from Finance': All the contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Get your glitter and your high heels ready, because the contestants for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has finally been announced. And the competition looks fierce.

After weeks of speculation, Stan finally revealed the 10 Aussie and Kiwi queens taking part in the series at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade on Saturday.

But while this season will see all new contestants, there will still be a few familiar faces.

That's right, RuPaul will be back hosting the show alongside veteran judge Michelle Visage. Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson will also be joining the judging panel this season.

"I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world," RuPaul said in a statement provided by Stan.

While the premiere date is yet to be announced, we know that the eight-part series will air on Stan later this year. So hopefully we shouldn't have to wait too long.

In the meantime, here's everything we know about the contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Art Simone, VIC.

As the current reigning “Queen of Australia”, Art Simone is no stranger to the spotlight. She's previously landed roles in Australian feature films, theatrical shows, TV programmes and commercials. Art has also been awarded Drag Performer of the Year for the last two years running and even represented Australia in the world’s largest drag convention, RuPaul’s DragCon, last year.