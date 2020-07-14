A definitive ranking of who will win Big Brother Australia 2020.

Big Brother this year has been a game of cunning tactics and cockroaches.

The new format, broadcast by Channel Seven, is a cocktail of Survivor meets Love Island with a dash of Australian Ninja Warrior.

With a week left, we're down to the final five contestants, plus Keiran who now apparently lives in a white room with white clothes, eating white food, for an unknown and definitely unnecessary reason.

Here’s our ranking of who we think is most likely to win Big Brother Australia 2020.

6. Kieran Davidson

Kieran Davidson. Image: Channel Seven.

Look.

Kieran, a self-described cockroach who has survived seven elimination nominations, will apparently re-enter the competition if he survives the mental endurance of being locked inside a white room for an indeterminate amount of time.

Which makes for great television. Only, won't his fellow contestants simply... re-nominate him... upon his return to the house?

We suspect so, yes. You know, just as they have nominated him for literally every other elimination ever.

Ta-ta, Kieran. We hope you learn to wash the dishes, drive a car, etc.

5. Mat Garrick

Mat Garrick. Image: Channel Seven.