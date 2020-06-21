A COVID-19 skywriter and mysterious noises: All the unaired Big Brother gossip in one place.

After a bit of a slow start, Big Brother has found its way back into our reality TV-loving hearts.

We're only a few weeks in, and we've said goodbye to approximately 200 contestants, burned by their peers and sent off into the world for media interviews about all the behind-the-scenes gossip.

An honest reality TV job interview. Post continues below video.

Here's all the juicy goss spilled by evicted contestants so far (plus one who hasn't been evicted, but just really enjoys stirring the pot).

How they learned about COVID-19.

Ah yes, the global pandemic.

The Big Brother contestants were filming in March when coronavirus cases and restrictions really ramped up.

According to Shane Vincent, the cast found out about the madness happening in the outside world only thanks to bizarre messages written in the sky above Sydney over two consecutive days.

Shane told the Daily Mail on the first day, he and the cast were sitting outside when they saw the words 'Stop the F1' written in the sky. The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix was cancelled due to the virus on March 13.

The next day, they saw a skywriter write 'Wash your hands'.

"We didn't know anything about what was going on in the outside, we were sitting in the backyard one day and you know the skywriters, they were above us and writing like 'stop [the] F1,' Shane said.

"And we were like, 'what the hell is going on?!'".

Shane said they asked Big Brother for information, but weren't informed about the pandemic until after the 'wash your hands' message appeared the following day.

"We were like, 'wash your hands? What is going on out there'," he said.

"A couple of days later, we had a meeting and they told us about COVID-19."

His cast mate Kieran told TV Week they initially thought it was a joke.

"We were all like, 'Come on, Sonia - you're playing a prank on us!'," he recalled after host Sonia Kruger told them.

"She had to say to us, 'No, guys, I'm being deathly serious. People are fighting over toilet paper in supermarkets'.