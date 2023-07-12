The White Island eruption killed 22 people. Now, the brothers who own the volcano are facing charges.

47 people were on New Zealand's White Island when the volcano erupted on December 9, 2019.

That day, most of those visiting the island, also known as Whakaari, were taking part in a day trip for passengers on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship when the volcano erupted after 2pm, sending a plume of ash, gas and rocks into the air.

The eruption claimed the lives of 22 people, including 14 Australians, five Americans, two New Zealanders and one German.

A further 25 people suffered serious injuries and burns.

Now, over three years on, the island's owners, brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle, and their company Whakaari Management Ltd, and tour operators I.D. Tours NZ Ltd and Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd, are on trial for allegedly failing to 'adequately protect' tourists and staff.

Each of the companies faces a maximum fine of NZ$1.5 million ($A1.4 million), while each of the brothers charged faces a maximum fine of NZ$300,000 ($A277,000).

Three helicopter tour operators pleaded guilty last week to safety breaches and avoided the judge-only trial, which is expected last 16 weeks.

During the trial, Auckland District Court is expected to hear from US couple Matt Urey and his wife Lauren Barham from Virginia, who were on their honeymoon when the volcano erupted.

The pair survived with severe burns.

British helicopter pilot Brian de Pauw and Australian tourist Annie Lu are also among those on the witness list.

Here's everything you need to know as the trial gets underway.

How did three brothers come to own an island?

White Island has been privately owned by the Buttle family for almost 100 years.

Auckland stockbroker George Buttle bought the island back in 1936 and decided not to develop it. George later rejected an approach by the New Zealand government to buy the island in 1953.

The title was eventually transferred to Whakaari Trustee in 2012, which lists George's three grandsons Peter, James and Andrew Buttle, as shareholders.

What have we learned from the trial so far?

On Tuesday, Prosecutor Kristy McDonald told the court the 20 tourists and two tour guides who died in the eruption were given no warning of the risks.