'She would like to know her father better.' The 'forgotten' Trump daughter, Tiffany Trump.

You may have heard about a speech Tiffany Trump gave last week at a "Trump Pride" event.

The fourth child of Trump, and the president’s only child with his second wife Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump spoke for ten minutes in Tampa, Florida, about why she believes the LGBTQI+ community should vote for her father in the upcoming presidential election on November 3.

The response to her address was… unfavourable.

Vanity Fair dubbed it a “10-Minute-Long Train Wreck”, giving the recap: “With the energy of a Real Housewife on a proprietary cocktail, she tries to convince, I don’t know, herself (?) that her dad is good to the LGBTQ community and that anything one hears otherwise is simply deceptions manufactured by Big Lie.”

It’s not the only reason people have been talking about Trump’s youngest daughter recently.

It was also Tiffany’s birthday two weeks ago, with the law graduate turning 27-years-old. It was noticed by followers that Donald Trump publicly wished the US Navy a happy birthday, but not his daughter. Ivanka Trump, on the other hand, did send out a birthday post, but tagged the wrong ‘Tiffany’.