At 28, Hope Hicks is now the most powerful person in the White House.

After just 11 glorious days, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci was infamously dumped from the White House, and now Hope Hicks has been named as President Donald Trump’s newest, fourth, and youngest ever communications director.

But who is the 28-year-old and how did she make it to one of the most prestigious positions in the US before the age of 30? Here’s everything we know so far.

Omg I just heard that hope hicks the new communications director is the girl from the cover of the it girl. Middle school me is so confused pic.twitter.com/WR7OpcuC36 — Asha Xamdi (@ashaxamdi) August 17, 2017

Born and raised in Connecticut, Hope Hicks spent her teen years modelling for Ralph Lauren and appearing on the covers of the Gossip Girl spinoff novels, ‘The It Girl,’ before attending Southern Methodist College, where she majored in English.

After graduating from university, the former PR professional came into contact with the Trump clan in 2012 when she worked on campaigns for Ivanka Trump’s fashion line. Two years later, Hicks became a more regular fixture within their circle, joining the Trump Organization on a permanent basis.

In 2015, Hicks modelled for Ivanka Trump's street style blog wearing a mint green design from her employer's own fashion line, saying of her boss's mint green dress, “In this outfit, I can jump on the shuttle to D.C. to do press for our upcoming hotel and come back to NYC in time for drinks with my boyfriend without having to change.”

That same year, while she was still just 25 years old, Hicks says the now President of the United States of America pulled her into his office one day and pronounced that it would be "the year of the outsider," and announced that she was joining his election campaign team.