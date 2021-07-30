The tragic story of Elena Mukhina, the gymnast who wasn’t allowed to say 'no' like Simone Biles.

This week, four-time Olympic champion and golden girl of Team USA Simone Biles pulled out of the 2021 Olympics. The move shocked the world.

Biles had walked into Tokyo being called the “greatest gymnast of all time,” carrying the hopes and dreams of her country on her back. The expectation was huge.

Watch: Susie O'Neill on her 'failure' at the Sydney Olympics. Post continues below.



Video via Mamaia

However, in Tuesday's Olympic women's gymnastics team final, thousands of people watched on as Biles lost her bearings in the middle of a vault, grimacing as she shakily landed on her feet.

She later reappeared on the sideline to support her fellow teammates, but not to compete. USA Gymnastics released a statement confirming she had withdrawn with a "medical issue".

Along with an outpouring of support for the 24-year-old's decision, there was one question on everyone's lips:

"Why did Simone Biles quit?"

While there was speculation as to whether Biles had obtained a physical injury, the athlete later shared that her decision was one that was based on mental health.

Listen: One of the most famous athletes in the world has made headlines everywhere, after pulling out of the women’s team gymnastics final in Tokyo. So why did Simone Biles quit? Post continues below.

"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," she told the US Today Show. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

In a post-finals press conference alongside her teammates, she said: "Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardise my health and well-being," she said.

"We have to protect our body and our mind… It just sucks when you're fighting with your own head."

Image: Getty