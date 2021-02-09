A speech impediment and political aspirations: What we know about 22-year-old Amanda Gorman.

Michelle Obama. Hillary Clinton. Oprah Winfrey.

Those are just some of the high-profile women who are fans of 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman.

Stepping on to the world stage at President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, Amanda Gorman became a household name after she recited two original poems in front of hundreds of millions of people.

At the inauguration, Gorman became the youngest inaugural poet in American history when she read her poem, "The Hills We Climb".

Then on Sunday, Gorman made history again by becoming the first poet to step onto the Super Bowl stage - certainly an unlikely but mighty match.

Watch: Amanda Gorman recites 'Chorus of the Captains' at the Super Bowl. Post continues below.



Video via Super Bowl

Planned before she became a sensation at Biden's inauguration, Gorman's reading of her original poem, 'Chorus of the Captains' paid tribute to three Americans - educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin - for their heroic contributions during the pandemic.

Here's what you may not know about Amanda Gorman.

Amanda Gorman has a speech impediment.

You wouldn't know from her powerful performances, but Amanda Gorman struggled with a speech impediment growing up. She was unable to pronounce her 'Rs' up until a few years ago.

Recently speaking to Michelle Obama for Time magazine, Gorman said her speech impediment, compounded by the colour of her skin, has caused her to grapple with impostor syndrome several times.

"Speaking in public as a Black girl is already daunting enough, just coming onstage with my dark skin and my hair and my race—that in itself is inviting a type of people that have not often been welcomed or celebrated in the public sphere," she told the former First Lady of the United States.