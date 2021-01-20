The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday January 21.

UK records new daily high of 1,820 Covid deaths, the highest number since the pandemic began https://t.co/TJi6DODAOw — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 20, 2021

The grim statistics appeared as authorities gave a stark warning about the strain the pandemic was putting on UK hospitals.

"This is very, very bad at the moment, with enormous pressure, and in some cases it looks like a war zone in terms of the things that people are having to deal with," Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance said.

There was "light at the end of the tunnel" in the form of the vaccination programme, which has so far helped 4,609,740 people receive a first jab.

But Sir Patrick warned that vaccines were not doing enough of the "heavy lifting" at the moment to consider easing lockdown restrictions in Britain.

"You go for a walk in the park or something, life looks normal. You go for a walk in a hospital, if you work in a hospital, you will see life not looking normal at all," he told Sky News.

Australian leaders told to solve virus border battles.

Australia's leaders are again being urged to develop a uniform approach to domestic border rules, nearly one year into the coronavirus pandemic.

No areas of Australia qualify as a COVID-19 hotspot under the federal government's definition after it was lifted for Sydney's Northern Beaches last week.

The Commonwealth's hotspot definition is met when there is an average of 10 coronavirus cases a day over three days in metropolitan areas, and three a day in regional parts of Australia.

There have been no cases of local transmission of the virus across the country for three days.