"Most likely she's hiding in Sydney." The enduring mystery of Melissa Caddick.

The vanishing of millionaire Melissa Caddick has bewildered detectives for nearly three months now.

At the brink of dawn on November 12, 2020, the mother-of-one ostensibly went for her daily run in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. Her son told police he heard the door close at 5:30am. Caddick left without her phone, keys or wallet and never returned. She hasn't been seen since.

Her husband, Anthony Koletti, reported her missing to police over 30 hours later - an unusually lengthy time, which Detective Inspector Gretchen Atkins told 60 Minutes made their investigations harder.

Not only is Melissa Caddick still missing, but so too is the millions of dollar she allegedly took from her family and friends.

One day before her disappearance, the Australian Federal Police had raided the 49-year-old's cliff-top home in Sydney's Dover Heights because of her dodgy business dealings. The financial adviser was accused of operating without a licence and orchestrating false financial statements for her clients, many of whom were close friends.

On Sunday, Channel Nine's 60 Minutes showed never-before-seen footage from Caddick speaking with police on November 11, the day before she vanished. Police say this is their last confirmed sighting of Melissa Caddick, although her husband says he was with her the night before.

Melissa Caddick on November 11, 2020, the day before her disappearance. Image: Channel Nine.