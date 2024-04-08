When Ashley asked the internet to help find her 'missing' husband, something incredible happened.

Less than 24 hours after Ashley McGuire shared a post asking the good people of Facebook for help to locate her 'missing' husband, she had answers.

ICYMI, the internet has been on a manhunt for Charles Withers, the man who seemed to have disappeared without a trace when Ashley fell pregnant a year prior with their second child.

But what internet sleuths and amateur detectives found has, unfortunately, not led to a happy ending. In fact, it seems to be headed straight for divorce.

In the Facebook group 'Are We Dating The Same Guy,' Ashley wrote: "This is my husband, Charles Withers. He loves to be the centre of attention but I'm not sure how much he's going to like this.

"Last year, when I was pregnant with our youngest baby, he decided being a husband and a dad wasn't the lifestyle he wanted anymore and he ghosted, like gone without a trace."

Ashley continued, telling readers she hadn't seen or heard from him in more than a year. "He has one baby he hasn't seen in over a year, and one he's never met. He's moved somewhere out of state and changed his phone number"

"He's British and charming AF. He's a chef and probably working in the hospitality industry somewhere. He's probably never mentioned having a wife or kids back in Massachusetts."