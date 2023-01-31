A court battle and bullying claims: Where are the members of Sugababes now?

The Sugababes are heading to Australia for their first ever official tour and will headline this year's Sydney Mardi Gras on February 25.

Twenty-five years since the launch of the OG line up that included best friends Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan with Siobhán Donaghy, the Sugababes are well and truly back on top of their game.

Before they arrive here in Australia, we wanted to take a look back at the Sugababes over the years and see what each of the member's (including the three later additions to the group) have been up to.

When Sugababes formed in 1998 thanks in part to All Saints band manager Ron Tom, singers Siobhan Donaghy and Mutya Buena were just 13 years old and Keisha Buchanan was only a year older. Their first single 'Overload' reached the top 10 around the world enjoying both commercial and critical success.