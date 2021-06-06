From All Saints to Sugababes: What happened to our favourite girl groups?

Girls5eva has left us all with an earworm (“Gonna be famous 5eva/’Cause 4eva’s 2 short”). But the comedy series about a turn-of-the-millennium girl group has also left us with a question.

What happened to all those late ‘90s/early ‘00s girl groups?

Turns out some of them, like Girls5eva, are back together. Others broke up for some very petty reasons.

B*Witched

Image: Getty.

In 1998, Irish identical twins Edele and Keavy Lynch formed a girl group with Sinead O’Carroll, and later asked Lindsay Armaou to join them.

As B*Witched, they had a huge worldwide hit with “C’est La Vie”. But after their second album, they were dropped by their record label and O’Carroll quit.

In 2012 they reunited for the reality series The Big Reunion. Edele revealed that she had fallen out with O’Carroll years earlier and didn’t know how things would go.

"My biggest anxiety about doing this – there's only one, and it's Sinéad,” she said.

After the show, Edele won Celebrity Apprentice Ireland and finished sixth in Celebrity Big Brother. Her twin Keavy, who revealed she “cried nearly every day for two years” when they were dumped by their record label, worked as a humanistic counsellor and had a set of twins herself with husband Nathaniel Comer.