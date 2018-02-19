Where are the kids from The Sound of Music now?

It’s been 53 years since The Sound of Music first hit movie screens, which means the kids in the film aren’t exactly kids anymore.

While some of them went on to do other things in showbiz, the majority of them disappeared like the Von Trapp family when they walked over the Alps singing Climb Every Mountain.

Obviously Julie Andrews went on to become an absolute QUEEN, but what about the Von Trapp children? Are they still wearing lederhosen and yodeling? (For the love of all things good in this world, please say yes.)

Who: Charmian Carr.

Played: Liesl.

Sadly, Charmian passed away in September 2016 from dementia. She was 73. Charmian was studying at university when she landed the role of 16-year-old Liesl. She’d never acted before, and won the part after a friend sent her photo to the film’s director, Robert Wise. Afterwards, she had a couple of bit roles on TV, but left show business when she got married in 1967. After raising a family, Charmian started an interior design company and wrote two books about her experience making The Sound of Music.

Who: Nicholas Hammond.

Played: Friedrich.

After starting out on Broadway, Nicholas went on to star in Lord of the Flies, before landing the role of Friedrich in The Sound of Music. He then landed bit roles on retro TV shows, including Hawaii Five-O and The Brady Bunch. (He rudely dumped Marcia Brady after she broke her nose...) In the 1970's, he played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in TV's The Amazing Spider-Man, before guest starring on more TV shows in the '80s, including The Love Boat and Magnum P.I. Nicholas moved to Australia in 1986, after falling in love with our fair country while working on a project here. He now lives in Sydney, where he continues to work in showbiz.