'Life-saving surgery and a Harvard graduate: what our biggest '90s screen crushes are up to now.'

Scrunchies, grunge, slip dresses, Tamagotchis, the Spice Girls, the Internet… the '90s were a time to be alive.

But looking back with fresh adult eyes, perhaps the most defining part of the decade was the sheer number of heartthrobs that graced our screens.

We take a look at what became of this group of hotties…

Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

Image: Getty

Affectionately known as JTT, the cute Home Improvement star was a fixture on magazine covers and pull-out posters, and let’s be honest, the reason we tuned in to Tim the Toolman’s antics. Thomas was easily one of the biggest teen heartthrobs of the ‘90s, featuring in 179 episodes of the show and acting in films such as The Lion King and I’ll Be Home For Christmas.