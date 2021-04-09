Prince Philip has died, aged 99.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the age of 99.

In a brief statement, the royal family said "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

The family said further announcements will made in due course. No cause of death was shared.

The Queen's husband of 73 years had suffering failing health in recent years and officially retired from royal duties in 2017.

Image: Getty.

In March, he was released from hospital after more than a month, after being admitted as a "precautionary measure".

During his stay, the palace said he was battling an infection. The Duke underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at a London Hospital on March 4.

Speaking on Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Prince Philip.