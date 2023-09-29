I have long admired the people online who can pack their 7kg of hand luggage and go overseas unburdened by a lumbering checked suitcase. While I have admired these capsule wardrobe people, I have never considered myself one of them.

Because what if it rains and I need a waterproof jacket? What if I go out for a nice dinner and decide on some high heels? A blazer? A leather jacket? And what about a hat if it gets hot? And the gym shoes? Then what about my SERUMS?

You get the picture.

I like to pack for all occasions and I enjoy the process - especially if I am just packing for myself.

Recently, I went to the UK to visit my family followed by a few days with a friend in Jordan. I knew Jordan in the Middle East would be hot, but London? Well, anything goes in September so I packed as many layers, bottoms, frocks and footwear options that I thought I would need.

I rammed my suitcase to its maximum capacity of 23kg and then used the largest possible carry-on backpack for some 'overflow items' read: more spare outfits.

Watch: Horoscopes at the airport. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Now, I'm ashamed to say I really only wore six key items on rotation.

While I mightn't be ready to go for the 7kg-only capsule packing just yet, a significantly lighter checked suitcase has many benefits.