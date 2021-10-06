"I'm a lifestyle editor, and challenged myself to build a timeless capsule wardrobe."

Do you struggle with the concept of a 'capsule wardrobe'? You know, that often thrown-around fashion term that says you only need a certain amount of items in your closet you can mix and match, and somehow you'll never be short of an outfit? Same.

In the past I've fallen for way too many pieces that were strictly a one-wear affair; fun in the moment, but leaving me with a sense that I could've invested my money more wisely.

At a time when many of us are trying to make more conscious decisions about what we consume and how we shop, it pays to take a closer look at the items you're adding to cart.

I'm now focusing on only shopping for clothes I'm going to wear and love for years to come, that play nicely with the rest of my wardrobe. Less 'one season wonders', more timeless buys that are functional and trans-seasonal (and still spark joy every time I put them on.)

So when iconic Aussie lifestyle brand Sportscraft offered me the chance to build my ultimate capsule wardrobe with their new collection, I jumped at the chance.

The brand has long been known for its high quality staple pieces – think effortless tailored separates like shirting, blazers and pants – so when it came to pulling together an edit, it made sense to start with the basics.

I was also looking for clothes I could style up during the work week as we start to return to the office, and then dress down for weekends and working from home.

So, how'd I do? Read on to see how I built and styled my capsule wardrobe with 9 key finds from Sportscraft.

The blazer.

My love for blazers borders on an obsession: I truly believe no item works harder in your wardrobe. I was on the hunt for a summer jacket I could get lots of wear out of this season and beyond – cue the Freya Linen Blazer.

Made of 100 per cent linen, this blazer is truly tailored to perfection and fits me like a glove. When I posted it on my Instagram, I got so many likes and DMs about it – you honestly can't go wrong investing in a quality piece like this.

The pale linen makes it super versatile, able to be dressed up or down for almost any occasion. I've styled mine here with the Sportscraft Lari Slim Jeans as well as the Hayley Ribbed Tank.

The Freya Linen Blazer with the Lari Slim Jeans, and (right) Hayley Ribbed Tank. Image: Tamara Davis.