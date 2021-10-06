fashion

"I'm a lifestyle editor, and challenged myself to build a timeless capsule wardrobe."

Do you struggle with the concept of a 'capsule wardrobe'? You know, that often thrown-around fashion term that says you only need a certain amount of items in your closet you can mix and match, and somehow you'll never be short of an outfit? Same. 

In the past I've fallen for way too many pieces that were strictly a one-wear affair; fun in the moment, but leaving me with a sense that I could've invested my money more wisely. 

At a time when many of us are trying to make more conscious decisions about what we consume and how we shop, it pays to take a closer look at the items you're adding to cart.

I'm now focusing on only shopping for clothes I'm going to wear and love for years to come, that play nicely with the rest of my wardrobe. Less 'one season wonders', more timeless buys that are functional and trans-seasonal (and still spark joy every time I put them on.) 

So when iconic Aussie lifestyle brand Sportscraft offered me the chance to build my ultimate capsule wardrobe with their new collection, I jumped at the chance. 

The brand has long been known for its high quality staple pieces – think effortless tailored separates like shirting, blazers and pants – so when it came to pulling together an edit, it made sense to start with the basics.

I was also looking for clothes I could style up during the work week as we start to return to the office, and then dress down for weekends and working from home.

So, how'd I do? Read on to see how I built and styled my capsule wardrobe with 9 key finds from Sportscraft.

The blazer.

My love for blazers borders on an obsession: I truly believe no item works harder in your wardrobe. I was on the hunt for a summer jacket I could get lots of wear out of this season and beyond – cue the Freya Linen Blazer

Made of 100 per cent linen, this blazer is truly tailored to perfection and fits me like a glove. When I posted it on my Instagram, I got so many likes and DMs about it – you honestly can't go wrong investing in a quality piece like this.

The pale linen makes it super versatile, able to be dressed up or down for almost any occasion. I've styled mine here with the Sportscraft Lari Slim Jeans as well as the Hayley Ribbed Tank.

The Freya Linen Blazer with the Lari Slim Jeans, and (right) Hayley Ribbed Tank. Image: Tamara Davis.

The tank.

A ribbed tank is such a staple; it can easily slot into your day-to-day wardrobe with casual jeans and sneakers, or be elevated for a corporate office with pants or a pencil skit.

The Hayley Ribbed Tank is made of the softest cotton and the camel shade is super flattering – I've knotted mine (above) to style it with my linen blazer, but its longline hem easily tucks into any bottoms. I'll be wearing this look for afternoon drinks with the girls.

The perfect jean.

Not quite skinny, not quite straight, I firmly believe every woman needs a pair of tapered blue jeans in her closet. The Lari Slim Jean is my new go-to – cropped slightly at the ankle and perfect for wearing with summer slides or heels.

The striped shirt.

I knew my capsule wardrobe needed a few throw-on-and-go (or TOAGS, as Trash To Treasured's Tina coined), and this shirt nails the brief. Well-cut shirting has the ability to make you feel polished and put together in a second (why do you think businessmen's closets are full of them? One less decision you need to make when getting dressed, am I right?) 

The 100 per cent cotton oxford Alder Stripe Shirt has that on-trend man style silhouette, but with a feminine dipped hem. The great thing about a shirt like this is how you can pop it on with suiting at the office, or style it over your swimwear for a day at the beach. A seriously smart buy in my book.

The Alder Stripe Shirt, styled with the Lari Slim Jean. Image: Tamara Davis.

The wrap dress.

I swear by wrap dresses – they're ultra flattering on the body and just so easy to wear. When it comes to styles, I prefer a midi length that doesn't dip too low at the front, and the jersey Kelby Wrap Dress ticked all my boxes.

I've given it a boho twist with my accessories, adding some boots and a felt hat, but this is the kind of dress you can pop on for a weekend picnic with your girlfriends or wear at the office in a more pared-back way.

The Kelby Wrap Dress. Image: Tamara Davis.

The luxe trackpant.

In case you missed it, loungewear has had a ~moment~ over the past 18 months. As we've transitioned our wardrobes to working from home, we've needed pieces that serve comfort and style equally. 

The elevated trackpant has emerged as a key trend, and the Ativo Trackpant is the ultimate mix of luxe and loungey. Seriously soft and streamlined, this pant looks as good with basic tanks and tees as it does with shirting.

The Ativo Trackpant (left) and Alder Shirt. Image: Tamara Davis.  

The striped tee.

I'm a sucker for stripes and knew I needed a classic cotton Breton tee in my arsenal – French women love them for a reason! The Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Tee also comes in olive and white, but I loved the bold red twist. I'll wear it with tapered jeans and sneakers for a laidback look, and add a blazer if I want to look more profesh.

The Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Tee with the Lari Slim Jean (left) and Freya Linen Blazer (right). Image: Tamara Davis.

The linen shirt.

Ahead of summer, I snapped up the Daisy Relaxed Shirt – made of 100 per cent linen, it's a wardrobe investment I know will last and last. 

A linen shirt is perfect for packing in your holiday bag, because you can wear it endless ways and not worry about creases. I've styled it two ways below: over shorts for a casual afternoon at the beach, and then my take on the 'biz-leisure' trend with the Ativo Trackpant. Bookmarking this comfy combo for my next big day of meetings.

The Daisy Relaxed Shirt, and (right) Ativo Trackpant. Image: Tamara Davis.

The polo dress.

A seriously cool hybrid of a polo shirt and tie-waist dress, the Hanna Polo Dress was a wildcard in my capsule edit – again, I'm looking for effortless items I can throw on for work or weekends, and this dress is equal parts easy and chic! Simply add sandals to take it to brunch, or slip on some loafers for a desk-ready look.

The Hanna Polo Dress. Image: Tamara Davis.

And that's it! With a mix of well-made staple pieces in classic shades, elevated basics and effortless dresses, I've built a capsule edit I'll wear over and over. Sportscraft's new Spring Collection is full of fashion-forward finds that'll stand the test of time, so make sure you check it out yourself.

What items are in your capsule wardrobe? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Build your own capsule collection with the the quality and craftsmanship of Sportscraft. Shop their modern classics for everyday lifewear here.

Feature Image: Supplied/Instagram @_tamaradavis_

