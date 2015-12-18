'My friend fat-shamed an entire family at a cafe.'

You’ve seen them, right? Those fancy milkshakes with donuts and lollies crammed into them? I’d never seen them in real life before until I visited a new cafe with a friend and there they were, giant chocolate milkshakes with Nutella donuts sitting on the top, the straw inserted through the donut continuing into the milkshake.
I didn’t know how they were meant to be eaten, so I carefully watched a family-of-four to see how they did it. Clearly they were experts because they all did the same thing. They took a long drink of their milkshake, then carefully lifted the donuts off the straws and ate them, and then drank the rest of the shakes.
They looked very pleased and satisfied afterwards.
I’d shared grins with them when the milkshakes arrived at their table, saying, “They look awesome”, and I felt I had bonded with the fancy milkshake connoisseurs.
My friend didn’t seem as impressed. She quickly glanced over at the table when I pointed the milkshakes out to her but returned to her salad, completely nonplussed.
Just in case you share my love of donuts and Nutella and milkshakes, here is the best recipe I could find. Article continues after this video.