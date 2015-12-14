What NOT to say to school-leavers who get their results this week.

Today, Victoria’s grade 12 students received their HSC results while parents, siblings and friends around the country shoved their feet into their mouths.

What do you say to someone who has just spent the better part of their teenage years working towards two-point-two little numbers?

Something nice. Something polite. Something that has nothing to do with their final score.

This week is D-Day for students around Australia as our latest generation of school-leavers receive their much anticipated end of year results, and we’re here to give you some advice on how NOT to upset your/someone else’s teen.

For the past two years the graduating students of 2015 have worked tirelessly to earn the HSC result they needed to get into uni. They have slogged away long nights studying, endured countless meetings with career counselors, and juggled some major blood pressure spikes as they sat exam after marathon exam.

These kids deserve a whole lot more than a Vodka Cruiser hangover at Schoolies. They deserve a bloody medal.

And yet, as the results are released, most of us manage to say something insensitive to completely undermine all of their hard work.

Here is our list of what to avoid when interacting with a school-leaver over the next few weeks.

#1. Anything that begins with ‘Oh well!’

This includes (but is not limited to):

“Oh well! The main thing is you did your best.”

“Oh well! You didn’t need a high grade to get into your course anyway.”

“Oh well! At least you didn’t fail.”

“Oh well! I did way worse than that, and look at me now.”

It’s basically a polite way of saying HOLY COW YOU DID A BAD JOB BUT DON’T STRESS BECAUSE, LIKE ME, NO ONE ACTUALLY CARES.

#2. Downplaying the results.

The second thing to avoid is trying to convince them that the HSC is just some kind of elaborate scam. For them, it’s very real.