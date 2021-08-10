Diana and *Kate met when they were five years old and grew up side by side.

Kate was the leader. The confident one. The one who was better at dating and boys and decisions.

Diana was the insecure one. The one who was happy to be bossed around and belittled because she was just glad to have a friend, let alone a best friend.

Diana (pictured), met Kate when she was five. Image: Supplied. Kate started dating *Tommy in their 20s and they all started hanging out together most weekends.

Diana was never attracted to him. But she was jealous. Why did Kate have a boyfriend, while no one wanted to date her?

Kate used to go overseas every six months to see family, and while she was gone she'd ask Diana to hang out with Tommy and keep him company.

One night, after Diana and Tommy went to the movies together while Kate was overseas, he kissed her.

"It was like a scene from a movie, I was just like 'what are you doing?'" a now 47-year-old Diana told Mamamia. "Unfortunately, I allowed myself to be drawn to it and we made out."

From there, things started to escalate.

"Initially, we agreed not to let it go any further. But over time, I noticed he would look at me in a different way. We'd sit down somewhere, [and] he would still caress me behind her back or try to grab my hand. Or if we'd go somewhere he'd pull me into the room and kiss me. It happened intermittently over the years until it eventually turned sexual," Diana explained.