Why everyone is talking about the 'Still Face Mum.'

Raise your hands if you've ever responded to your child with a quick, expressionless glance of acknowledgment while keeping one eye fixed on your phone?

If we're all being honest, most parents would have their hands up. Babies, toddlers, and kids of all ages demand a lot of attention, and sometimes, we just need to zone out with some mindless scrolling. It's normal.

The problem is, zoning out can render us expressionless, or if we're anything like Ben Affleck, we may even look a little annoyed.

It might seem harmless, especially for burnt-out parents of babies who can feel as though they're spending their days killing time until the next feed or nap time.

But according to a short video that's gone viral on TikTok, our 'still' faces may be causing our offspring unnecessary distress, as they fight to get our attention.

According to the video, attention is deemed received by babies, by the expressions on our faces – smiles, wide eyes, cooing etc.

While older kids can basically tell us when they feel they're being ignored (although they often don't), babies can't do much other than cry and scream. At the same time, babies don't have language, so, according to the video, if we throw them a glance or a couple of words, while our face remains expressionless, their perception is that they're being ignored.