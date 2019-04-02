'Slugging' is the skincare trend that involves smearing your face in... Vaseline.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s beauty podcast, You Beauty. To ensure you never miss an episode, listen to You Beauty here for free. It’s a blast.

If it feels like there’s a new, whacky skincare trend you have to get across everyday, that’s because there kind of is.

One that’s been popping up in the Mamamia You Beauty Facebook group this week (if you’re not in there, you can join here now!) is slugging.

Yep. Slugging.

In short, slugging is a skincare trend that involves smearing a thick layer of Vaseline all over your face before bed. Seriously.

In fact, K-beauty fans have been slugging for years in the quest for baby soft skin, Mamamia’s beauty guru Leigh Campbell explained on the You Beauty podcast (get it in your ears below, post continues after audio).

“It’s an Asian beauty ritual where you go about your regular night routine – cleanser, essence, serums, oils and moisturiser – before adding a heavy barrier cream on top. Some people do it with Vaseline,” she said.

“Vaseline isn’t a moisturiser, but what it does is create a barrier that will lock the moisture into the skin. When you wake up in the morning, all the moisture from your serums have been locked in, making your skin deliciously soft.”

Leigh explained another reason people ‘slug’ is because your skincare can evaporate at night, saying, “slugging will help the moisture in your skincare go down into the skin instead of evaporating into the atmosphere.”

If the idea of putting a glob of petroleum jelly on your face doesn’t do it for you, you could try using a thick barrier-type cream like the Elizabeth Arden Original Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant ($28) or Weleda Skin Food ($22.95).

Leigh said she slugs once a week, applying a face serum, followed by jojoba oil and Weleda Skin Food as the barrier cream.

Who knew, right?

For more tips on improving your skin while you snooze, check out this helpful video below. Post continues after video.