From the pain to the results: every question you have about skin needling, answered.

I've been getting skin needling treatments for about a year now, and every time I post about it on my Instagram, my DM floods with questions. So I thought I'd collate all the common questions my curious little skin enthusiasts have, to create a one-stop FAQ for all things needling.

Watch: Seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

WTF is skin needling?

It's a non-invasive treatment where the upper dermal layer is punctured with tiny needles, creating micro-wounds just beneath the surface of the skin. This process causes the body to generate a surge of collagen and elastin, which are the two primary elements of skin production (that heal and renew the skin). This effectively kick-starts your skin's rejuvenation and cell turnover.

Simply put, the treatment involves putting teeny tiny needles in your face to encourage the body's healing response - the result of which is fresh, glowy skin.

What's the difference between derma-rolling and skin needling?

They're essentially the same treatment with a few key differences, resulting in varying levels of effectiveness.

Derma-rolling (as the name suggests) uses a hand-held device that requires a 'roll-on' method to administer. This is also the device people like to use at home, given they offer a much less invasive treatment.

Skin needling is generally done using a dermapen. This needs to be done by a qualified skin therapist or nurse as the needle depth can go up to 1.9mm (your at-home derma roller should be 0.3mm).

What does it do for your skin?

It stimulates the production of your collagen (the stuff babies have bucketloads of, which is WILDLY unfair), encouraging smoother and healthier skin. It can also help reduce acne scarring, stretch marks, fine lines, pigmentation, enlarged pores, blackheads and scarring.

What happens in an appointment?

The appointment goes for about 90 minutes all up. Your skin therapist will cleanse (or double-cleanse in my grubby case) your skin before applying a layer of numbing cream all over your face. While the numbing cream does its magic, my skin therapist generally shapes and tints my brows, which is a bonus given she does a stand-up job.

After about 20 minutes, you'll be ready for the needling. What looks like a big pen apparatus is turned on and glides across your skin, focusing on one area at a time. Micro-sized needles pierce the upper dermal layer using a spring-loaded system (to ensure a consistent depth throughout the treatment), kick-starting your body's wound healing response, aka the production of collagen and elastin. This part (the actual needling) takes about five minutes.