FEATURE: Why more and more women are dissolving their fillers.

Whether you're all about it or against it, non-invasive cosmetic treatments like anti-wrinkle injections and fillers have just become the new norm. These days it's pretty much on par with getting your nails done or having your hair trimmed. But it's your face, your choice - right?

And while trends come and go (*smugly inserts Kylie Jenner's lips here*), one of the biggest trends within facial cosmetic treatments is the continuous shift toward a desired 'natural' appearance after non-surgical rejuvenation.

Watch: I asked the 'Doll Maker' what she'd do to my face. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

According to leading experts in the cosmetic industry, people don't want to look like Instagram clones anymore.

There is now a growing number of Aussie women having their cosmetic work reversed and either going completely natural or instead seeking 'tweakments' — that is, subtle, often non-surgical procedures that aren’t too obvious.

Why? Because the over-done 'fake' look is very much out.

And look, for a society that has faced everything from a pandemic to racial injustice - it doesn't come as a huge surprise that the whole beauty thing means something incredibly different to what it did a year ago.

Makes sense, no?

To get a better understanding of the rise of natural-looking cosmetic treatments and the fall of 'Instagram face', we spoke to cosmetic medical practitioner Dr Andrew Clark from Mira Clinic and president of Cosmetic Physicians College of Australasia (CPCA) Dr Michael Molton.

What's behind the shift to 'natural-looking' cosmetic work?

In case you haven't been slinking around the beauty game as of late, trends like 'skinimalism' have very much made healthy-looking, glowing skin the 'in' thing.

And beauty's new natural wave is not only affecting our skincare formulations and our wellbeing routines - it's also changing the way we approach injectables.