What you need to know about the catastrophic coronavirus wave overwhelming India's hospitals.

For the fourth day in a row, India has recorded a new world record for daily infections of COVID-19, as the country deals with a catastrophic new strain that is overwhelming their under-funded hospitals.

On Sunday, the country registered 349,691 new cases, bringing their total to almost 17 million known infections since the pandemic began. India is now the global epicentre of the pandemic, which is waning in many other countries as vaccine roll-outs bring down the rate new infections.

India's death toll is nearly 200,000 people, growing by more than 2,000 every day.

Covid-19 patient on oxygen support waiting for admission amid a shortage of beds, at LNJP Hospital, on April 22, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Image: Getty.

Here's what you need to know about India's 'tsunami-like' second wave, including what Australia is doing.

"It's a tsunami."

India's hospitals are buckling under the devastation of exponential new cases, forcing doctors to turn patients away.

The critical issue is a severe lack of oxygen, which some hospitals have been begging for via social media.

Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in north India, on Saturday tweeted that it had less than two hours of oxygen left while Fortis Healthcare, another big chain, said it was suspending new admissions in Delhi.