The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday April 23.

World leaders, except Australia, pledge to lower emissions.

The United States and other countries have hiked their targets for slashing greenhouse gas emissions at a global climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden, but Australia has refused to budge.

Biden unveiled the goal to cut emissions by 50 to 52 per cent from 2005 levels at the start of a two-day climate summit kicked off on Earth Day and attended virtually by leaders of 40 countries including big emitters China, India and Russia.

"This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis," Biden said at the White House.

Australia's current target is to cut emissions by 26 to 28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, a goal reportedly described as "insufficient" by the Biden administration on Thursday.

Morrison said Australia would "update our long-term emissions reduction strategy" later in the year but again avoided putting a timeframe on the nation's "pathway to net-zero" or pledge deeper emissions cuts, as countries around him made stronger commitments.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who visited Biden at the White House this month, raised Japan's target for cutting emissions to 46 per cent by 2030, up from 26 per cent.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, raised his country's goal to a cut of 40 to 45 per cent by 2030 below 2005 levels, up from 30 per cent.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro announced his most ambitious environmental goal yet, saying the country would reach emissions neutrality by 2050, 10 years earlier than the previous goal.

