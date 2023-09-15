HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Mother-daughter lingerie shoots and your ideal 'freezing age'.

Fifteen?

Eighteen?

Twenty?

There’s an age at which, apparently, a female body should be frozen in time.

A time when you skate closest to the exact proportions agreed to be Perfect.

Agreed by whom? Well, there's a question, but since youthful women's bodies have been used to sell us everything from fast food to true love, let's just go with... the world.

Of course, for the majority, there’s plenty of distance between us and that version of Perfection. In its strictest form, that comes with requirements other than youth. Whiteness. Blondeness. Thinness. Long legs, perhaps. Boobs that are big but not too big. The world is picky about women.

But in our youth-obsessed world, there's a time, somewhere after you've moved out of kid sizes, when you'll be close to your freezing age.

This is a truth that's on bald display in two recent underwear campaigns that feature celebrity mothers and their daughters.

Heidi Klum is a supermodel. She’s 50. Her daughter Leni is 19. In their knickers, for Intimissimi, they look almost identical.