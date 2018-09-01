Those who have tried it are singing the praises of this very intimate sex act.

Does anybody out there really want to eat the same meal day after day after day? Wouldn’t you prefer to mix things up with a different oral sensation from time to time? Well, if you’re used to setting the table for fellatio or cunnilingus every night, maybe it’s time to head out back and have a rimming picnic!

Simply put, rimming, or anilingus, is using your tongue and lips to stimulate another person’s anus. But even as our sexual boundaries become more and more flexible and different types of sexual play become more commonplace, many buttholes and tongues still straddle the fence. Some folks have definitely gotten right into it while others are hesitant. And some remain completely disinterested.

What’s the deal with rimming?

Those who have tried anilingus – giving or receiving – will often use their mouth in another way: to sing the praises of this very intimate sex act. Both the inner and outer part of the anus have many sensitive nerve endings, and the skin surrounding it is also quite tender. If you’ve tried other types of anal play and penetration, you’ll already be familiar with the gentleness needed to maximize pleasure and comfort. But it is this tenderness that makes rimming a truly roll-your-eyes back experience.

Whether you have explored anal touch or not, rimming is an entirely different adventure. Going down on someone’s ass or getting yours eaten connects one of the most sensitive parts of the body with one of the most delicately tactile. Your anus offers many different paths to sensation and pleasure and your tongue, as evidenced by the popularity of oral sex, offers many sensual possibilities. Rimming is a very diverse and individual sex act that can be enjoyed in many different ways.

Why rim jobs get a bad rap.

Really though, the hesitation or lack of interest is pretty understandable. Even when embodying a sex-positive attitude, the idea of licking someone else’s ass is not the easiest idea to wrap even the most open mind around. Knocking on the backdoor with fingers, toys or a penis? These give a little more distance and separation, while still providing pleasure. But going down in browntown? That’s a different story.

“People have legitimate hygienic fears, particularly getting poop in our mouths,” relates Carlyle Jansen, author of “Anal Sex Basics” and owner of Good For Her. “Sometimes we are more concerned about it when rimming another, sometimes we are nervous about a partner encountering our own dirty anus and feeling embarrassed by that. People who tend to be ‘gassy’ also worry about farting when a partner is down there. It is hard to relax when feeling anxious.”

These concerns cause many folks to not even attempt rimming, whether as a giver or a recipient.

Comfort is key.

Eric of The ‘O’ Box blog shared his trepidation with performing anilingus for the first time with his wife, Sara. “I was a little nervous and hesitant that I may encounter something that could turn me off. But knowing she showers regularly and that her beautiful little asshole was clean, I led with more confidence.”

Comfort is one of the key factors in a truly mind-blowing rimming session. Both people need to feel good about the situation. One key bit of anatomical information to remember is that feces are generally not present in the rectum near the anus. If you have not had a recent bowel movement, any fecal matter is generally not residing too close to the rimmin’ perimeter. Instead, it sits higher in your system, in your colon.