"Fill my seat with a black candidate." Why some jobs are offered exclusively to minorities.

Over the weekend, Alexis Ohanian, the multi-millionaire co-founder of forum-based website, Reddit, announced he had resigned from the company's board.

"I have urged them to fill my seat with a Black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the Black community, chiefly to curb racial hate," Ohanian said in a June 5 statement.

Explaining the decision, Ohanian, who is the husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, said, "I'm saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his Black daughter when she asks: What did you do?"

On Wednesday, the board honoured his request by appointing Michael Seibel, a venture-capital investor, adviser and entrepreneur. Seibel is now the only person of colour on Reddit's board.

I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.https://t.co/LWI1OnCaVi — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

Ohanian's decision comes amid a surge in the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death-in-custody of African American man, George Floyd. It served as an invitation for his company to play a role in challenging systemic racism by exercising what's known as 'affirmative action'.

So what does affirmative action mean? And why do some argue against it?

Let's take a look.