10 things that scream you're in a healthy relationship.

What makes a relationship strong? Or happy? Or healthy?

Turns out, what it takes is hard work, patience and a lot of empathy.

We asked Nahum Kozak, who is a Senior Psychologist at Lighthouse Relationships, what kinds of signs and markers people should look out for when they get into a relationship – good or bad.

Kozak said that unhealthy relationships carry problematic dynamics like intense conflict, a lack of trust, controlling behaviour, subtle or extreme forms of abuse, lack of support and isolation from others.

"These warning signs are all key indicators that you might not be in a healthy relationship," the psychologist tells Mamamia.

Video via Mamamia.

But for a healthy relationship, the first question Kozak says we need to ask ourselves is, 'Am I happy in this relationship?'

"Or more specifically, 'Is there a greater ratio of positive interactions to negative ones?'" he explained. "A sign that things are going well is when your ratio for positive interactions is high. A good ratio is 20 positive interactions for a negative one.

"And when you're in conflict, it still needs to be positive-heavy... about five positive experiences for every negative one."