Angela Gallo is a doula and birth photographer with a revolutionary approach to childbirth.

WARNING: This article contains graphic images of childbirth.

Angela Gallo has a revolutionary approach to childbirth.

“It’s so important we change birthing culture to make it more mainstream,” the Melbourne childbirth assistant (doula) and photographer told Mamamia.

“There’s too much that’s taboo, too much secrecy. And that’s why we’re all afraid of it.”

Gallo is determined to break down that wall in the delivery suites (and homes) of Australia in her own way, with refreshingly honest childbirth photography and her doula services: including, but not limited to, her revolutionary idea to make older siblings part of the birthing process.

“There was a photo on my Facebook page of an older brother burning the cord with his mum immediately after the birth. It got a lot of reaction and comment, because you don’t normally see kids involved in births,” Gallo says.

However, the photograph was popular because it simply showed the natural and normally taboo aspects of love and family – and of course, birth.

It’s a photograph that Gallo is proud of, and feels it represents perfectly how she sees herself as a doula and birth photographer.

“I don’t edit out poo or blood. It’s really important to me to tell the truth with my work,” she says – and she wants that truth to be seen by the family a baby is being born into.

“It’s so important that kids see birth for what it is – to negate the fear of the unknown.”

Gallo's unique approach to both was borne of one of the more challenging times in her life. In 2010, Gallo discovered she had a "surprise pregnancy".

"I had Dengue Fever and was using birth control - so I was unprepared to learn I was having a baby!"