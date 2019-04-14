Laura received a message from a recruiter on LinkedIn. Then her whole life fell apart.

Then, the web of lies spread wider: “My wife created a second fake LinkedIn profile and started to send messages to people with similar titles as Laura at her company. These messages said derogatory things about Laura, a mixture of truthful things but embarrassing and just fabricated bullsh*t to make Laura look bad.

“Her manager got one of these messages that claimed that Laura was a heavy drug user. Laura’s manager talked to her about these messages and he felt like the messages were bizarre and seemed like someone was trying to troll or harass Laura… Laura requested that she be drug tested anyway, to provide further evidence that she was clean. My wife didn’t know this at this point, but Laura was pregnant.”

But the failed sabotage of Laura’s career was just the beginning. Eventually, the man’s wife found other ways to contact and harass Laura.

“Using the personal email address she got from the fake recruiter profile, she was able to find a few social media platforms Laura was on and was able to figure out her husbands’ name.

“She did some more internet sleuthing and found Laura’s husband on Facebook. Laura’s husband didn’t have much on his Facebook profile, but you could see his business email address on it. My wife sent him an email claiming that Laura was cheating on him.”

It became clear to Laura and her husband that this was the work of a troll.

They decided to work together to find out who it could be – “catfishing the catfish” – and making sure they had saved enough of the messages to support a legal case should it get that far.

And it did.

“The husband confronted Laura about this email and Laura encouraged him to keep responding to this person, and save the messages, as well as to start asking specific questions about this supposed affair. My wife thought she was being clever and ended up telling the husband that Laura was cheating on him during the work week, she even gave him specific dates.

“Laura had her husband keep responding as much as possible to my wife and to backup all correspondence.”

The woman’s quest to make Laura’s life a living hell eventually led to her tracking down the date and location of her baby shower – which she gatecrashed in an effort to embarrass Laura in front of her friends and family.

This was her undoing.

“My wife was able to find out when and where the baby shower was going to be. One of Laura friends had created a public registry for her and had the invitation online. My wife decided to show up unannounced.

“She did not make herself known immediately. Instead she looked for patrons that were entering and exiting the rented-out room. She was able to get the attention of a few guests that had never met her and tried to gossip about Laura – my wife was telling people that Laura didn’t actually know who the father was, among other things. This was at an event where her husband was at as well. The word got back around to Laura and she spotted my wife and apparently immediately put together all the pieces of what happened.”