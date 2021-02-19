Joss Stone was at the height of her career when two men attempted to kidnap and kill her.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



Last week, a singing sausage won the UK finale of The Masked Singer after battling it out against a robin and a badger.

And to our great surprise, that sausage was revealed to be none other than international music star, Joss Stone.

The 33-year-old singer, who was heavily pregnant at the time of recording, said she was "in shock" and had not expected to win the competition.

Watch Joss Stone be unmasked as the Masking Singer UK winner. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

A rather modest response considering she had sold seven million copies of her first two albums before the age of 20.

But after such a promising start in the music industry, what actually happened to Joss Stone?

Joss Stone's rise to fame.

In 2001, at 13, Joss Stone - real name Joselyn Eve Stoker - competed in the BBC Television talent show Star for a Night, winning the contest with her rendition of Donna Summer's 1979 hit On the Radio.

Stone was then swiftly flown to New York by S-Curve Records founder, Steve Greenberg, who signed her on the spot.

Stone, who grew up in Devon in the UK, was just 16 when she rose to fame with her critically acclaimed, multi-platinum debut album, 'The Soul Sessions' in 2003.

Listen to Mamamia's daily pop culture podcast, The Spill. Post continues below.

She became the youngest ever singer to top the UK album chart.

Since then, Stone has released a further seven studio albums and won nine awards for her music including one Grammy, and two Brits.

At one point, she was the fifth richest singer under the age of 30 in England.