Kyle Daniels, 22, was entrusted to teach girls to swim. He's accused of 26 crimes against them.

"Do you know what you’ve come to talk to me about today?" a detective asked a seven-year-old girl in an interview tape recorded in March 2019, and replayed to a jury in October 2020.

"Um, the man in swimming lessons?" the girl, who was wearing a school uniform, replied.

"He was holding me and I didn’t like how he was holding me," she continued, describing how her swimming instructor allegedly placed one of his hands on her stomach and the other on her vagina as he held her up in the pool.

"It felt really uncomfortable," she told the detective. "Because I didn’t like it. And … I don’t know."

When he prompted her again, she replied that it felt "weird".

"I didn’t want him to hold me like that again," she told the detective.

The now eight-year-old is among nine girls aged between six and 11 who Kyle James Henk Daniels is accused of sexually abusing as he taught them to swim at Mosman Swim Centre on Sydney’s north shore between February 2018 and February 2019.

Daniels is accused of crimes against nine young girls. Image: Instagram. The now 22-year-old "absolutely and totally" denies the allegations, and has plead not guilty to all 26 charges which include allegations of sexual assault, sexual touching, and nine counts of having sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

A further 33 charges have since been dropped.

In July 2018, a concerned parent approached staff saying their daughter had complained about her instructor touching below her chest and upper legs during a lesson.