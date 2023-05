"Usually, if you're a public figure, you’d think about what you’re typing before you post it," one person wrote.

“Sometimes it’s best to keep an inside joke inside," said another.

Wells later came to her parent's defence and commented on the post herself.

"Well, thankfully you do the washing honey, along with everything else while I’m nauseous," she wrote.

Comments were later turned off on the post and Wallace has since issued an apology.

"I am sorry to anyone that possibly took offence to an innocent inside joke between my fiancé and I," he wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories on Monday night.

"I now know that I need to better elaborate any posts with intended humour in future. It was not my intention, but to clarify, it is an ongoing joke between us."

Wallace went on to say he has been receiving "threatening messages" and would never want anyone to think he promotes sexism.

"I am a proud dad and step-dad to our four beautiful little girls, also the most empowering of my beautiful fiancee and would never want anyone to have an opinion I am sexist or promoting sexism as a public figure," he wrote.

"That being said, misinterpretation of an inside joke does not give strangers permission to send threatening messages to either myself or Shannon, threatening the wellbeing of our daughters and unborn child."

He added those matters are now being "dealt with legally and will be investigated by police".