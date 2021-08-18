The news is dark right now. Here's what you can do to make the world a little better.

It's been a particularly devastating news week.

In a time where we're all still dealing with a global pandemic, people are being displaced from their homes, having to flee to safety and caught up in violence, as crises unfold around the world.

Images of men, women and children desperately trying to flee Afghanistan fill our feeds, after the Taliban seized control of the country in just over a week.

Watch: Crowds at Kabul's international airport swarmed the tarmac as a US plane takes off. Post continues below.

Meanwhile in Haiti, many are in need of food, shelter and medical aid after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Saturday, damaging thousands of buildings, killing at least 1,941 people and injuring more than 9,900 others.

The country, which is still recovering from another major earthquake 11 years ago, was also hit by a tropical storm on Monday.

Lebanon has also been dealing with its own humanitarian crisis. Just this week, 28 people were killed and another 79 injured when a fuel tank exploded in Lebanon’s northern region of Akkar.

It comes almost a year after the devastating explosion in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut on August 4, 2020. The country is also dealing with a fuel crisis, which has seen power plants, hospitals and water pumping stations close and left many without electricity and clean water.

So if you, like many of us, have been wondering what you can do to help in these times, here are just some of the ways we can support communities in need right now.

How can I help people in Afghanistan?

Donate:

CARE Australia

CARE Australia are one of the first Aussie charities to dedicate a fundraising appeal to Afghanistan. They are planning to meet the needs of displaced Afghan families, as well as the local economy and livelihoods of host communities, and will provide hygiene kits to prevent the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

You can donate to CARE Australia here.

Women for Women International

Women for Women International is a nonprofit humanitarian organisation that provides support to female survivors of war. On Twitter, the organisation said they are collecting donations to help women find safe places to meet and stay connected.