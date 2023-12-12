8 well-known Aussie women share their final Year 12 mark. And whether it actually mattered.

All over the country right now, students are receiving their final Year 12 results. Whether it’s the HSC, SACE, WACE, VCE, QCE, NTCET, TASC or any other bizarre combination of letters, to some, it can feel like nothing else in the world matters except the results that turn up in December.
There’s a secret though. Well, it’s not really a secret. It’s something that’s yelled very loudly at Year 12 students over and over again by teachers and parents and cousins and family friends but they don’t listen because it sounds like a lie.
But here it is.
It’s going to be okay no matter what.
You tried your best, sure. But… how do we put this?
In the long run, the mark you get means very, very little. Strangers on the street won’t stop you and demand you tell them your final result. You don’t have to wear it as a badge until the day you die. In fact, anyone you do tell will forget anyway because it’s so ridiculously insignificant.
So we decided to ask nine successful Australian women how they went in their Year 12 exams and if, in the long run, they think it really mattered.
Roxy Jacenko: 68
Founder and former Director of Sweaty Betty PR.
I was the world’s worst student. I never got into uni because I didn’t have the marks. I had worked since I was 14, I was a florist and then I worked at Kodak.
My parents gave me a good schooling, I f**ked it up I never listened. I had no formal training.
