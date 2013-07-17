My messy life just got a little bit cleaner.

By JO ABI

Remember the days when your mum would spit on a tissue or hanky and try to clean your face? Remember how you’d try to make a run for it but she’d grab you and start rubbing away while you squirmed and complained? Eventually she learned to sneak up on you and do it. Normally this happened on the way to visit a friend or relative. It happened with no warning and often scarred you for life.

And it was always a bit violent. As punishment for not eating neatly you’d be assaulted with the tissue or the hanky covered in your mother’s saliva. Bet you’ll eat more carefully next time, won’t you? Bet you won’t make such a mess next time.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is an advertorial for Wet Ones. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in her own words.

Thank goodness the days of spit and polish are OVER! Now it’s all about Wet Ones- the best brand of hand wipes.

I have a confession. I often don’t brush my teeth at night. I don’t even change into proper pyjamas. Most nights I don’t even make it into bed. So if I’m not brushing my teeth and if I’m not getting changed I’m definitely not taking off my makeup. So I keep a packet of Wet Ones next to my bed and wipe my makeup off. They work really well and smell so lovely. It’s the only night time routine I have and the best part of it is you can do it lying down. They even take off mascara and are much less expensive than make up remover wipes.

And they smell nothing like saliva!

Also, I never use tissues anymore. Even the special soft ones scratch the delicate skin on your nose after countless sneezes. Wet Ones are way more gentle.

Are you going out straight after work? Here’s how to quickly freshen up. After your touch up your makeup and brush your hair, wipe under your arms with Wet Ones before reapplying your deodorant. It’s a brilliant trick.

I use hair removal cream on my upper lip every two weeks and wipe it off with Wet Ones. They are brilliant in the kitchen to clean up food messes and they are great at cleaning furniture and ‘wall art’ completed by your delightful children (how many times have I told you NOT to draw on the wall?!?).