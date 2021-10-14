NSW quarantine axed and regional travel delayed, plus all the news you need to know today.

NSW scrapping overseas hotel quarantine on November 1, as regional travel pushed back.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced that November 1 will mark the end of hotel and home quarantine for NSW.

Returning Australians and tourists entering NSW from that date, will not have to quarantine on arrival.

However, they will need to do a PCR test before boarding their flight, and will have to show proof of vaccination.

"For double vaccinated people around the world, Sydney, New South Wales, is open for business," Perrottet told Friday's press conference.

"Hotel quarantine, home quarantine is a thing of the past."

It was however, also announced this morning that NSW regional travel would be off the table for Sydneysiders until that November 1 date.

The coalition government had promised unlimited travel across the state for the fully vaccinated from the Monday after NSW reached its 80 per cent double vaccination milestone. It's been pushed back because of the risk to those communities where vaccination rates lag behind the cities.

There are 399 new local COVID-19 cases in NSW as the government reveals Sydneysiders won't be allowed to travel to the regions until November.

NSW Health said there had been four more COVID-19 deaths in the 24-hours until Thursday and one new case of COVID-19 that was acquired overseas.