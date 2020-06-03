ROAD TEST: I caved and bought a weighted blanket to see if it really helps you sleep better.

We all know someone who constantly sleeps like a rock and lets you know about it.

“I had such a good sleep last night, feeling so refreshed…” I mean you can’t blame them but you also want to punch them in the face, right?

You’re not alone. Sleeping through the night is becoming more of an occasional godsend, with one in three Aussies having little or broken sleep on a regular basis.

While sleep teas, meditation apps, masks, lights, cuddle pillows and even sensor-based mattresses are marketed to help us get a good slumber, many of them are gimmicks.

While I enjoy a green tea to wind down and use the Calm app to help me fall asleep, I have trouble actually staying asleep – tossing and turning with restlessness throughout the night.

I never find that sweet spot that puts me back to sleep, while my partner could sleep unphased if an earthquake, cyclone and volcano erupted all at once.

I couldn’t take another terrible night’s sleep, so I spoke to a friend who is a borderline insomniac and she suggested purchasing a weighted blanket like hers.

I dug up as much research as I could before buying the pricey product. I discovered that weighted blankets have been traditionally used for children with certain conditions including autism, ADHD, and anxiety and are gaining popularity amongst adults.

What are the benefits of a weighted blanket?

Essentially, the pressure from the evenly-distributed weight of the inner blanket is similar to a therapeutic technique called deep pressure stimulation; the hands-on pressure helps to relax our nervous system. Being wrapped in a weighted blanket can help relieve pain, improve your mood and decrease feelings of anxiousness.

At this point, I was willing to try anything and my prayers had been answered when a Calming Blankets advert promoted their sale on social media (they must’ve been listening to my conversation). I checked out their website and found the adult blanket was down from $299 to $179 – score.

When the package arrived it was bloody heavy (duh) but as soon as I unwrapped the soft mink-style blanket and threw it over myself on the couch, all I remember is saying “mmm” and feeling like I was in a warm hug.