What My Salary Gets Me: A 39-year-old on $163,500, living with her friend and their kids.

I grab her a smoothie ($7.20) and gingerbread person and a coffee for myself ($7.80). Then we grab some sushi for lunch ($17.80) before heading home for a couch and Lego day.

Dinner is pasta with bolognese that we have batch cooked the week prior so no spend against that for today.

Daily total: $46.78

Monday — Day Two

Brekkie is a protein shake and the kids have Weet-Bix. The kids are at school today and I am working from home.

WFH due to Covid has been a money saver for me. I'm not spending on my usual Opal card/transport costs which saves me $38 a week.

I'm also not sending the kids to after school care which is saving me between $50 and $70 a week.

Not to mention the Ubers, the meals and drinks out, coffees or 3pm snacks that I inevitably spend on when in the office and not distancing at home.

Lunch for me today is chicken and vegetable soup that I made last Friday. I make a huge batch in the slow cooker each fortnight and that usually makes around 12-14 meals between the broth, veggies and the poached chicken.

While I eat my lunch I fall prey to some Instagram advertising and buy myself an early birthday present, a zodiac necklace for $136.80. I did save myself 10 per cent on this purchase by signing up to the newsletter. I also grab a coffee and a protein ball from the local cafe ($8.00).

Dinner is fresh spring rolls. All the ingredients were purchased in a big grocery shop that was delivered last week. That shop usually lasts for two weeks with a few small top ups here and there.

Daily total: $144.80

Tuesday — Day Three

I pay $208.24 off my credit card, mainly because I like my accounts to be even numbers, not because a payment is due. I use my credit card in a really transactional way, pay it off in full every month when I get paid and never pay interest.

I pop to the local ALDI for some groceries and spend $37.20 (This is really only $18.60 for me as my friend who I live with and I split rent/bills/groceries down the middle using the app Splitwise).

In the evening I grab some groceries for dinner with my boyfriend ($12.97). He has already bought most of the meal. All my other meals were at home from stuff in the fridge/cupboard today.

Daily total: $239.81

Wednesday — Day Four

Today I only spend $18.20 (50/50 with my friend again so only $9.10) on four protein balls. Usually I would make them myself and an entire batch wouldn't cost me this much but working from home with an entire batch of protein balls just results in me eating all of them, so I choose to pay a little more!