Lucrative Venus spotlights your partnership zone. Caught up in a business collaboration that’s going nowhere fast? Divorce yourself from the alliance minus the guilt. You have your own professional survival to think about. On the other hand, romantic relationships are on the up and up. This week, your patience pays off providing you aim for the sweet spot between give and take.

Thank your lucky stars when a friend, partner or bestie steps in to save the day. You’ll be filled with gratitude, and rightly so. Your heroine offers you a helping hand just when you need it most. Still, you deserve to feel the love, Pisces. Usually, it's you doing the rescuing. But this week, the Sun and Jupiter return the favour.

Feature Image: Supplied.