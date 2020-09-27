HOROSCOPES: How Friday's full moon will affect your week, according to your star sign.

A positive mindset serves you and your body well, but that’s not always as easy as it sounds. If leaping out of a rut brimming with happy vibes is too much of a challenge, take baby steps. Take one small action at a time. Glued to the couch? This week, the Sun helps to mentally and physically motivate you, but you have to meet halfway.

Karma is shining on you, Gemini. Twins that have gone out of their way to support someone in need are repaid with a similar gesture. Accept any kindness with gratitude because you deserve to receive too. Others make a giant leap forward with a soul mate. This could indicate a healthy ending or the beginning of a romantic love story.