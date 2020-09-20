HOROSCOPES: Relationship hurdles and new friendships. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

The Sun warms up your wellbeing zone on Tuesday, giving you the next four weeks to start a health revolution. Even if your physical body is in tip-top shape, why not take things to the next level? How can you take things up a notch, Taurus? Think about signing up for a marathon, 30-day yoga challenge or commit to weekly weight training with a bestie. You can make great progress now.

Watch: Horoscopes in the bedroom. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.





On Tuesday, the Sun highlights your relationship with children, meaning your own offspring or a child that you have a meaningful connection with, such as a niece or nephew. If this child is putting on a brave face and you sense their courage is more of a facade than the truth, dig a little deeper. They may simply need some extra TLC. Whatever the case, don’t underestimate how important you are to them.