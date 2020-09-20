HOROSCOPES: Relationship hurdles and new friendships. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning September 6. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Are you caught in a mind maze of thoughts, but can’t pinpoint what’s gnawing at your core? Okay Aries, stop and take a deep breath. Declutter your mind by doing the same in your physical space. Create order by rearranging furniture, feng shui style, and cleaning out cupboards. You’ll soon be feeling calmer, more organised and in control. This week, your outer world reflects your inner world.