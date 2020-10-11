HOROSCOPES: Sexual cravings and friendship fallouts: The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning October 4. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Mercury's retrograde in your intimacy sphere activates a hot and heavy week. Embrace your inner sex goddess as you explore each and every erogenous zone. For you, gentle strokes of your face and hair is a big turn on, at least to begin with. Take your time, savouring the seduction. This week is about getting to know yourself, and what lights your fire, on a more intimate level.