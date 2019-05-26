HOROSCOPES: The emotional week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning May 26. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

When the Moon passes through the 12th house, as it is doing for Rams at the start of the week, it is wise to rest and reflect. This is not an ideal time to launch anything new or throw a party. Instead, wind down in ways that rejuvenate your body, mind and spirit. If meditation is your thing, you’ll access greater depths during this time. Just. Breathe.

Venus has been kicking up her heels in your sign. However, when the planet of love and luxury connects with serious Saturn, you’ll need to tone down what has recently been overly extravagant. This includes food, wine, social activity or even an emotional outburst. It’s okay. The indulgence was necessary, but now it’s time to find a better balance.