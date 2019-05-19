HOROSCOPES: How this week's full Moon will affect your mood, according to your star sign.

You become privy to juicy gossip this week, thanks to Mercury’s curiosity in your family sector. The news concerns a relative, friend or someone you consider to be like family. Respect the bounds of that person’s privacy, even if you are tempted to spread what you learn. Remember that the shoe could be on the other foot one day.

The Sun focuses on a new area of your life from Tuesday. It’s no coincidence that you don’t feel like partying, or that socialising has lost its sparkle. All you really want to do is to curl up on the couch, potter around your house and tell your troubles to your cat. Relax and indulge. You’ll soon be putting on your dancing shoes once again. But for now, stoke your home fires.

A self confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.