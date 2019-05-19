HOROSCOPES: How this week's full Moon will affect your mood, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning May 19. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
Hold out an olive branch Aries. Chiron, the healing asteroid, kisses Mercury, the planet of communication. This alliance is working in your favour, so that your side of the story is heard and understood. Your emotional wound may still be raw but being the first to reach out has its benefits. Swallow your pride and make contact by Friday.