HOROSCOPES: How this week's new moon will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning May 17.
Saturday’s new Moon introduces you to a person, topic or idea that rocks your world - in the very best of ways. If it’s a relationship coming into your life, it’s likely to be platonic rather than romantic. This is great news for Rams wanting lively discussions, playful interactions and a fresh perspective on life. Time to let your hair down and have some fun!