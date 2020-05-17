HOROSCOPES: How this week's new moon will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Get creative about how you earn your income. A side hustle might be just what you and your bank balance needs. By injecting more cash into your budget, you’ll be able to afford that treat you've been eying off. Throwing yourself into what lights you up has the added advantage of boosting your immune system and overall wellbeing.

Watch: Horoscopes and self care. Post continues below.

Video by MMC

Your time has come, Gemini! From Wednesday, the Sun illuminates your sign, blasting away lingering doubt or procrastination. Stuck projects get the green light, especially for Twins born between May 21st and May 28th. Although you're dying to push forward, don’t be impatient. Remember, it’s your season for an entire month, so you have plenty of time up your sleeve.